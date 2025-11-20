Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $24.73, but opened at $23.37. Neptune Insurance shares last traded at $23.37, with a volume of 3,008 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NP. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a report on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research report on Monday, October 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Neptune Insurance from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 13th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on Neptune Insurance in a research note on Monday, October 27th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $27.96.

Neptune Insurance Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.01 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.22.

Neptune Insurance (NYSE:NP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.01). Neptune Insurance had a positive return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 2.53%.The firm had revenue of $44.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.58 million. Neptune Insurance has set its FY 2026 guidance at EPS.

Insider Transactions at Neptune Insurance

In related news, major shareholder Vii L.P. Ftv sold 678,019 shares of Neptune Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total value of $12,712,856.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 22,350,631 shares in the company, valued at $419,074,331.25. This trade represents a 2.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Trevor R. Burgess bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $20.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,032,964 shares in the company, valued at $40,659,280. The trade was a 2.52% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Insiders bought a total of 174,050 shares of company stock worth $3,481,000 over the last ninety days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neptune Insurance

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Neptune Insurance stock. Maltese Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Neptune Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:NP – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,200,000. Maltese Capital Management LLC owned about 0.07% of Neptune Insurance as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 93.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Neptune Insurance

Our mission is to create a smarter, more resilient insurance platform powered by AI, data science, and technology, enabling insurers to deploy capacity with confidence and delivering instant access to coverage for policyholders and agents. Neptune is a leading, high-growth, highly profitable, data-driven managing general agent that is revolutionizing the way homeowners and businesses protect against the growing risks of flooding.

See Also

