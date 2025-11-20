Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS) Shares Down 9.6% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Dr. Martens plc (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) were down 9.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 72.30 and last traded at GBX 73.80. Approximately 4,733,644 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 2,203,986 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 81.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dr. Martens in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 6,000.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 90.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 80.35. The firm has a market cap of £713.15 million, a P/E ratio of 147.60, a P/E/G ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 0.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.27, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Dr. Martens (LON:DOCS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX (0.90) earnings per share for the quarter. Dr. Martens had a return on equity of 18.91% and a net margin of 7.89%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dr. Martens plc will post 2.5809394 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dr. Martens news, insider Giles Wilson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 91, for a total transaction of £27,300. Also, insider Ije Nwokori sold 298,675 shares of Dr. Martens stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 90, for a total transaction of £268,807.50. Over the last three months, insiders bought 136,960 shares of company stock worth $12,460,163 and sold 434,460 shares worth $39,131,400. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Founded in 1960, Dr. Martens is an iconic British brand with a global presence. “Docs” or “DMs” were originally

produced for their durability for workers, before being adopted by diverse youth subcultures and associated musical

movements. Today, Dr. Martens has transcended its roots while still celebrating its proud history.

