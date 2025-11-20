TopBuild (BLD) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for TopBuild (NYSE: BLD):

11/20/2025 – TopBuild is now covered by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $410.00 price target on the stock.

11/17/2025 – TopBuild is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “overweight” rating and a $500.00 price target on the stock.

11/5/2025 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at DA Davidson from $465.00 to $485.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $444.00 to $515.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – TopBuild had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $449.00 to $448.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – TopBuild is now covered by analysts at Vertical Research. They set a “buy” rating and a $517.96 price target on the stock.

10/21/2025 – TopBuild was upgraded by analysts at Vertical Research to a “strong-buy” rating.

10/9/2025 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $424.00 to $449.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $450.00 to $510.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/9/2025 – TopBuild had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Corporation from $370.00 to $390.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – TopBuild had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/29/2025 – TopBuild had its price target lowered by analysts at Evercore ISI from $425.00 to $424.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – TopBuild had its “hold (c+)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

Insider Buying and Selling at TopBuild

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Corp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild Corp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.