Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) CEO Buys 1,612 Shares

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX – Get Free Report) CEO Christopher Thomas Giordano acquired 1,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.75 per share, for a total transaction of $12,493.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 1,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,493. The trade was a ? increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Christopher Thomas Giordano also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Tenax Therapeutics alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Christopher Thomas Giordano bought 538 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.59 per share, with a total value of $4,083.42.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Christopher Thomas Giordano acquired 455 shares of Tenax Therapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.51 per share, for a total transaction of $3,417.05.

Tenax Therapeutics Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of TENX traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $7.70. 69,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,009. Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.63 and a 1-year high of $8.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.14 million, a PE ratio of -8.37 and a beta of 1.52. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenax Therapeutics

Tenax Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:TENX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.33) by $0.93. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth $92,000. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 318.1% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 43,253 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $329,000 after purchasing an additional 32,908 shares during the period. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 98.1% in the first quarter. ADAR1 Capital Management LLC now owns 68,741 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 34,048 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in Tenax Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $671,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tenax Therapeutics by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 313,712 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,387,000 after acquiring an additional 79,998 shares in the last quarter. 1.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TENX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, November 11th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on Tenax Therapeutics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Tenax Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Tenax Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TENX

About Tenax Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc develops and commercializes pharmaceutical products containing imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension in the United States. The company develops TNX-101 (IV), TNX-102, and TNX-103 (levosimendan) that have completed phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with pulmonary hypertension associated with heart failure with preserved ejection fraction and associated pulmonary hypertension; and TNX-201 (imatinib), a tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tenax Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenax Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.