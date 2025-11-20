Ansbert Gadicke Sells 41,152 Shares of Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Ansbert Gadicke sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 5,321,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,736,078.04. This trade represents a 0.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $48,943.11.

On Monday, November 17th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total value of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total value of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total value of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Ansbert Gadicke sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total transaction of $65,886.92.

NASDAQ:HOWL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 465,207 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,451. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $2.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.55 and a 200 day moving average of $1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.72.

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. On average, analysts forecast that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. MPM Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. MPM Bioimpact LLC lifted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HOWL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Werewolf Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

