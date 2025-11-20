Bradley Owens Sells 2,722 Shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) Stock

Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) General Counsel Bradley Owens sold 2,722 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.41, for a total value of $183,490.02. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 37,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,559,827.34. This trade represents a 6.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of ZG traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $65.71. The stock had a trading volume of 836,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,886. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.63 and a 52 week high of $90.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $73.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.36. The firm has a market cap of $15.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -252.73, a PEG ratio of 23.55 and a beta of 2.09.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 30th. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $676.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $670.28 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 1.26% and a negative net margin of 2.60%.The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Zillow Group has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZG has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, September 25th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Zillow Group in a report on Monday, October 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Zillow Group from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Zillow Group

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zillow Group

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZG. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 79.4% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Zillow Group by 78.9% during the third quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Zillow Group by 33.0% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Zillow Group by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,033 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Group One Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 884.7% in the 3rd quarter. Group One Trading LLC now owns 1,477 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 20.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.