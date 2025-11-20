Braze (NASDAQ:BRZE) CAO Sells $97,076.16 in Stock

Braze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRZE – Get Free Report) CAO Pankaj Malik sold 3,644 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.64, for a total value of $97,076.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 59,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,743.68. This trade represents a 5.81% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Pankaj Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, September 18th, Pankaj Malik sold 4,174 shares of Braze stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.77, for a total value of $136,781.98.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRZE traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $27.00. The company had a trading volume of 1,138,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,298,439. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $28.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.25. Braze, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.91 and a 52-week high of $48.33.

Braze ( NASDAQ:BRZE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.25). The company had revenue of $180.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $171.63 million. Braze had a negative return on equity of 17.97% and a negative net margin of 16.62%.The business’s revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Braze has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.410-0.420 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.060-0.070 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Braze, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on BRZE shares. Barclays upped their price objective on Braze from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Braze in a research note on Wednesday, October 1st. Mizuho increased their price target on Braze from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Braze in a report on Tuesday, September 30th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of Braze from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 5th. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Braze presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.11.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Braze by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 44.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 2,303 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Braze by 237.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 3,856 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Braze by 37.1% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 343,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,409,000 after acquiring an additional 93,008 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Braze by 15.3% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 90.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Braze, Inc operates a customer engagement platform that provides interactions between consumers and brands worldwide. The company offers Braze software development kits that automatically manage data ingestion and deliver mobile and web notifications, in-application/in-browser interstitial messages, and content cards; REST API that can be used to import or export data or to trigger workflows between Braze and brands' existing technology stacks; Partner Data Integrations, which allow brands to sync user cohorts from partners; Data Transformation, in which brands can programmatically sync and transform user data; and Braze Cloud Data Ingestion that enables brands to harness their customer data.

