Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Major Shareholder Sells $48,943.11 in Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) major shareholder Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 52,627 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total value of $48,943.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 5,428,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,048,888.16. This represents a 0.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 20th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 41,152 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total transaction of $36,625.28.

On Wednesday, November 19th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 66,324 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $62,344.56.

On Monday, November 17th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 57,061 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $54,207.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 61,640 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $57,325.20.

On Thursday, November 13th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 90,951 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $89,131.98.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 40,669 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $44,329.21.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 55,810 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total value of $63,623.40.

On Monday, November 10th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 48,570 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $57,312.60.

On Friday, November 7th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 68,480 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $76,012.80.

On Thursday, November 6th, Bioventures 2014 L.P. Mpm sold 54,452 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $65,886.92.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of HOWL traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 465,207 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 732,451. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.55 and a 200-day moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.72. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.60 and a 1-year high of $2.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HOWL. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% during the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares in the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC increased its position in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after buying an additional 20,799 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 23,852 shares during the period. MPM Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in Werewolf Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $28,000. 64.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HOWL. Citigroup reissued a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. JMP Securities cut their price target on Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Zacks Research upgraded Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.75.

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

