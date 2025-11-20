Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Buys 30,400 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $132,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,543,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,447.60. This trade represents a 1.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $151,349.40.

On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $530,990.46.

On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.

On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $100,531.00.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,314.41.

On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.

On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $691,440.00.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,046,040.00.

Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance

Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 964,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,087. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $158.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy

Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Gran Tierra Energy by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 58,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 2,551 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Gran Tierra Energy by 6.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 98,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after buying an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 558,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,753,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Gran Tierra Energy by 270.3% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 11,651 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Gran Tierra Energy in the second quarter worth about $56,000. 31.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Featured Articles

