Insider Buying: Gran Tierra Energy (NYSE:GTE) Director Buys 30,400 Shares of Stock

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (NYSE:GTE – Get Free Report) Director Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 30,400 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.36 per share, with a total value of $132,544.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 2,543,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,447.60. This trade represents a 1.21% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Equinox Partners Investment Ma also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, November 18th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 35,780 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.23 per share, for a total transaction of $151,349.40.
- On Monday, November 17th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 126,126 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.21 per share, for a total transaction of $530,990.46.
- On Friday, November 14th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 77,412 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $4.32 per share, with a total value of $334,419.84.
- On Thursday, November 13th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 22,900 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $100,531.00.
- On Wednesday, November 12th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 115,131 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $4.32 per share, for a total transaction of $497,365.92.
- On Tuesday, November 11th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 15,777 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $68,314.41.
- On Friday, November 7th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma acquired 50,682 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.11 per share, with a total value of $208,303.02.
- On Thursday, November 6th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 200,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.07 per share, with a total value of $814,000.00.
- On Wednesday, November 5th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma bought 172,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.02 per share, for a total transaction of $691,440.00.
- On Tuesday, November 4th, Equinox Partners Investment Ma purchased 276,000 shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.79 per share, with a total value of $1,046,040.00.
Gran Tierra Energy Price Performance
Shares of Gran Tierra Energy stock traded up $0.04 on Thursday, hitting $4.49. The company had a trading volume of 964,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 338,087. Gran Tierra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market cap of $158.48 million, a PE ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.43.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gran Tierra Energy
Gran Tierra Energy Company Profile
Gran Tierra Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas properties in Colombia and Ecuador. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Gran Tierra Energy
- What Investors Need to Know to Beat the Market
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- 5 discounted opportunities for dividend growth investors
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- There Are Different Types of Stock To Invest In
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Gran Tierra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gran Tierra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.