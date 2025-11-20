Werewolf Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HOWL) Director Luke Evnin Sells 26,411 Shares of Stock

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOWL – Get Free Report) Director Luke Evnin sold 26,411 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.89, for a total value of $23,505.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 3,413,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,683.03. This represents a 0.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Luke Evnin also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Werewolf Therapeutics alerts:

On Wednesday, November 19th, Luke Evnin sold 42,566 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.94, for a total transaction of $40,012.04.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Luke Evnin sold 33,776 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $31,411.68.

On Monday, November 17th, Luke Evnin sold 36,621 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.95, for a total transaction of $34,789.95.

On Friday, November 14th, Luke Evnin sold 39,560 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.93, for a total transaction of $36,790.80.

On Thursday, November 13th, Luke Evnin sold 58,372 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.98, for a total transaction of $57,204.56.

On Wednesday, November 12th, Luke Evnin sold 26,101 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.09, for a total transaction of $28,450.09.

On Tuesday, November 11th, Luke Evnin sold 35,818 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.14, for a total transaction of $40,832.52.

On Monday, November 10th, Luke Evnin sold 31,172 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.18, for a total value of $36,782.96.

On Friday, November 7th, Luke Evnin sold 43,950 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.11, for a total value of $48,784.50.

On Thursday, November 6th, Luke Evnin sold 34,947 shares of Werewolf Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.21, for a total value of $42,285.87.

Werewolf Therapeutics Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of HOWL stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $0.85. 465,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,451. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 million, a P/E ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a current ratio of 3.87. Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.60 and a fifty-two week high of $2.38.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HOWL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.03. Equities analysts anticipate that Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Werewolf Therapeutics by 16.9% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 93,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 13,439 shares during the last quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC boosted its holdings in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. MPM Bioimpact LLC now owns 2,408,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,341,000 after purchasing an additional 20,799 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Werewolf Therapeutics by 33.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 95,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 23,852 shares in the last quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Werewolf Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. MPM Asset Management LLC now owns 4,309,860 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,189,000 after buying an additional 25,688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in Werewolf Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOWL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Research raised Werewolf Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 16th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 8th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Werewolf Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reiterated a “market outperform” rating on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of Werewolf Therapeutics from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.75.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Werewolf Therapeutics

Werewolf Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werewolf Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics engineered to stimulate the body's immune system for the treatment of cancer. The company, through its proprietary PREDATOR platform, designs conditionally activated molecules that stimulate adaptive and innate immunity for addressing the limitations of conventional proinflammatory immune therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Werewolf Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.