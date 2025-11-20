Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Nikon Corp. (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $11.56, but opened at $10.87. Nikon shares last traded at $11.2645, with a volume of 3 shares.

NINOY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Nikon from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 1st. Zacks Research cut shares of Nikon from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nikon has an average rating of “Reduce”.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.16 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Nikon (OTCMKTS:NINOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.15). Nikon had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.85%.The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nikon Corp. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nikon Corporation manufactures and sells optical instruments in Japan, North America, Europe, China, Thailand, and internationally. It operates through Imaging Products Business, Precision Equipment Business, Healthcare Business, Components Business, and Industrial equipment and Others segments. The Imaging Products Business segment provides digital SLR cameras, compact digital cameras, and interchangeable camera lenses.

