GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

GRAIL, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $84.94, but opened at $78.62. GRAIL shares last traded at $76.19, with a volume of 282,585 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Guggenheim raised GRAIL from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price target on GRAIL from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, UBS Group set a $75.00 target price on shares of GRAIL in a research report on Friday, October 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Get GRAIL alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GRAIL

GRAIL Stock Down 2.6%

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.36 and a beta of 4.31.

GRAIL (NASDAQ:GRAL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($2.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.40) by $0.94. The company had revenue of $36.19 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.83 million. GRAIL had a negative net margin of 286.43% and a negative return on equity of 15.69%. As a group, equities analysts expect that GRAIL, Inc. will post -15.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at GRAIL

In other GRAIL news, President Joshua J. Ofman sold 6,114 shares of GRAIL stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.01, for a total value of $501,409.14. Following the completion of the sale, the president owned 381,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,312,894.18. This trade represents a 1.58% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert P. Ragusa sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $498,622.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 727,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,102,485.44. This represents a 0.99% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 113,295 shares of company stock valued at $7,380,888 in the last three months. 1.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On GRAIL

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in GRAIL by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,499,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,303,000 after acquiring an additional 48,645 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GRAIL by 168.7% during the third quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,766,000 after purchasing an additional 847,000 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in GRAIL by 61.0% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,991,000 after purchasing an additional 506,440 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in GRAIL by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 757,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,969,000 after purchasing an additional 285,331 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthquest Corp purchased a new stake in GRAIL during the 1st quarter valued at $18,247,000.

GRAIL Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

GRAIL, Inc operates as a commercial-stage healthcare company, which engages in the development of a technology for early detection of cancer. It utilizes machine learning, software, and automation to detect and identify multiple deadly cancer types in earlier stages. The company was founded by Jeffrey T.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GRAIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GRAIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.