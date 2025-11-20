Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.4650, but opened at $112.30. Itochu shares last traded at $116.43, with a volume of 5,980 shares.
The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70.
Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 billion.
ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.
