Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Itochu Corp. (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $123.4650, but opened at $112.30. Itochu shares last traded at $116.43, with a volume of 5,980 shares.

Itochu Trading Down 2.6%

The stock has a market cap of $81.28 billion, a PE ratio of 12.13 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $116.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.70.

Itochu (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $24.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.65 billion.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itochu

Itochu Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Itochu by 79.0% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 858 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Itochu by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Itochu by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Salomon & Ludwin LLC boosted its stake in shares of Itochu by 1,370.6% in the 3rd quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 250 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company’s Textile segment produces and sells raw materials, threads, and textiles; and garments, home furnishings, and industrial materials, as well as trades in industrial textile and lifestyle products. Its Machinery segment engages in the plants, bridges, railways, and other infrastructure; power generation, transmission, transformation, and sale; water, environment and waste-related; ship trading; renewable and alternative energy; and waste recycling businesses.

