Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Seagate Technology (STX)

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ: STX) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

11/20/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $275.00 to $320.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/19/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/13/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

11/11/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $270.00 to $340.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/10/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $350.00 to $465.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $275.00 to $370.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/6/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $280.00 to $400.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/30/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Argus from $170.00 to $300.00. They now have a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald. They now have a $280.00 price target on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology was given a new $275.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $200.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at BNP Paribas Exane from $240.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $260.00 to $290.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Fox Advisors from $245.00 to $270.00.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Benchmark Co. from $250.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $240.00 to $250.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $265.00 to $270.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $255.00 to $275.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $188.00 to $270.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Susquehanna from $80.00 to $150.00. They now have a “negative” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $250.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at TD Cowen from $175.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/23/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $250.00 to $275.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/20/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $155.00 to $235.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/17/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Mizuho from $245.00 to $280.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Loop Capital from $200.00 to $350.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/16/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $175.00 to $260.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $215.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $160.00 to $240.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/13/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $160.00 to $330.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

10/8/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $170.00 to $270.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/2/2025 – Seagate Technology was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

9/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $168.00 to $265.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

9/29/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Rosenblatt Securities from $200.00 to $250.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/27/2025 – Seagate Technology had its “buy (b-)” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Weiss Ratings.

9/24/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Corporation from $215.00 to $255.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/22/2025 – Seagate Technology had its price target raised by analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald from $175.00 to $280.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Seagate Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 24th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This is an increase from Seagate Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 24th. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 38.00%.

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In related news, CEO William D. Mosley sold 20,000 shares of Seagate Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.82, for a total transaction of $5,256,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 465,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $122,386,863.76. The trade was a 4.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $1,620,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 12,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,251,070. This trade represents a 33.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,261 shares of company stock worth $34,210,708. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.