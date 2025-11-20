CMC Markets (LON:CMCX) Shares Up 28.9% Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of CMC Markets Plc (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) were up 28.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday after Shore Capital upgraded the stock to a buy rating. Shore Capital now has a GBX 330 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of GBX 280. CMC Markets traded as high as GBX 271.50 and last traded at GBX 267.50. Approximately 12,959,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,846% from the average daily volume of 666,025 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207.50.

Separately, Panmure Gordon raised their target price on shares of CMC Markets from GBX 240 to GBX 260 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 295.

In other CMC Markets news, insider David Fineberg purchased 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 225 per share, with a total value of £301.50. Corporate insiders own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The stock has a market cap of £728.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 219.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 236.31.

CMC Markets (LON:CMCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The company reported GBX 13.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CMC Markets had a net margin of 95.92% and a return on equity of 86.11%. Equities research analysts forecast that CMC Markets Plc will post 20.9884902 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMC is a leading global provider of online trading and investing, with a comprehensive retail, professional and institutional offering.

The business was started in 1989 with a simple ethos: to make financial markets truly accessible for investors. We are proud of our strong heritage and our successful 30-year track record as an innovator at the forefront of enabling digital trading for our clients.

