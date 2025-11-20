Alarm.com (NASDAQ:ALRM) CEO Stephen Trundle Purchases 12,469 Shares

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALRM – Get Free Report) CEO Stephen Trundle bought 12,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.53 per share, for a total transaction of $605,120.57. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,305,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,348,295.79. This trade represents a 0.96% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Stephen Trundle also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alarm.com alerts:

On Thursday, November 20th, Stephen Trundle purchased 10,000 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $48.07 per share, for a total transaction of $480,700.00.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Stephen Trundle purchased 3,531 shares of Alarm.com stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.57 per share, with a total value of $171,500.67.

Alarm.com Stock Down 1.1%

ALRM stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.64. 319,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,235. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.06. Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.65 and a 1-year high of $70.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.90.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alarm.com ( NASDAQ:ALRM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 6th. The software maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.14. Alarm.com had a net margin of 12.92% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $256.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. Alarm.com’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Alarm.com has set its FY 2025 guidance at 2.530-2.530 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Alarm.com Holdings, Inc. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Alarm.com from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 14th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Alarm.com in a research note on Thursday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Alarm.com from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alarm.com

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alarm.com

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Alarm.com by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 263,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Alarm.com in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $749,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Alarm.com by 33.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,891 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after buying an additional 19,268 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Alarm.com by 3.6% in the third quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 288,487 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,313,000 after buying an additional 10,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Alarm.com by 5.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 142,296 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,553,000 after acquiring an additional 7,032 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.74% of the company’s stock.

About Alarm.com

(Get Free Report)

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides various Internet of Things (IoT) and solutions for residential, multi-family, small business, and enterprise commercial markets in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alarm.com and Other. It offers solutions to control and monitor security systems, as well as to IoT devices, including door locks, garage doors, thermostats, and video cameras; and video monitoring and analytics solutions, such as video analytics, escalated events, video doorbells, intelligent integration, live streaming, secure cloud storage, and video alerts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Alarm.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alarm.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.