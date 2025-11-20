Insider Buying: Claritev (NYSE:CTEV) CEO Buys 5,290 Shares of Stock

Claritev (NYSE:CTEV – Get Free Report) CEO Travis Dalton acquired 5,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $47.23 per share, for a total transaction of $249,846.70. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 9,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $452,085.56. This trade represents a 123.54% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Claritev Stock Down 2.2%

Shares of CTEV traded down $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.48. 261,897 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,878. Claritev has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $74.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $56.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.23. The stock has a market cap of $751.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 310.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTEV. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Claritev in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Claritev from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTEV. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Claritev in the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Claritev during the third quarter worth $45,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in Claritev in the 3rd quarter worth about $79,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new stake in Claritev during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Claritev during the 3rd quarter worth $322,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Claritev Company Profile

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

