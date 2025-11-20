Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Friday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.
Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 2.0%
Shares of NASDAQ:GLDY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 45,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,759. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.
