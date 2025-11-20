Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY) Plans $0.17 Dividend

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF (NASDAQ:GLDY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1669 per share on Friday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:GLDY traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $16.46. 45,566 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,759. Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $20.69. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.88.

Get Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF alerts:

Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Further Reading

Tidal Trust II – Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF is an exchange traded fund launched and managed by Tidal Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by ZEGA Financial, LLC. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For its equity portion, the fund invests through derivatives in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Gold Enhanced Options Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.