Insider Selling: Tempus AI (NASDAQ:TEM) EVP Sells 6,387 Shares of Stock

Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Get Free Report) EVP Andrew Polovin sold 6,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $434,699.22. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 120,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,198,779.84. The trade was a 5.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Andrew Polovin also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 18th, Andrew Polovin sold 5,205 shares of Tempus AI stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total transaction of $341,135.70.

Tempus AI Stock Down 4.9%

Shares of Tempus AI stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.69. The company had a trading volume of 7,149,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,236,510. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.28. Tempus AI, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.36 and a fifty-two week high of $104.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $84.42 and its 200-day moving average is $71.91. The company has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.20 and a beta of 4.86.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tempus AI ( NASDAQ:TEM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. Tempus AI had a negative return on equity of 73.21% and a negative net margin of 18.45%.The firm had revenue of $334.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.46) earnings per share. Tempus AI’s quarterly revenue was up 84.7% on a year-over-year basis. Tempus AI has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Tempus AI, Inc. will post -6.15 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on TEM. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 5th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on Tempus AI from $98.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on Tempus AI from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tempus AI

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TEM. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Tempus AI during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Tempus AI by 308.0% in the second quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tempus AI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Tempus AI by 5,000.0% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 459 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

