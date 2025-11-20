Venture Global (NYSE:VG) VP Fory Musser Sells 42,901 Shares

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) VP Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total transaction of $334,627.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Fory Musser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 19th, Fory Musser sold 188,337 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $1,469,028.60.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Fory Musser sold 768,762 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $6,157,783.62.

On Friday, November 14th, Fory Musser sold 223,702 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $1,796,327.06.

On Monday, November 17th, Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $6,256,961.88.

Venture Global Trading Down 7.7%

VG traded down $0.60 during trading on Thursday, hitting $7.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,802,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,592. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.20. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 259.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th were issued a dividend of $0.017 per share. This is an increase from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. This represents a dividend yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 19th. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.97%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on Venture Global in a research note on Tuesday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, August 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Friday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Venture Global from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $17.50 price target on shares of Venture Global in a research report on Monday, November 10th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Venture Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.64.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Venture Global by 147.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,862,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,417,000 after purchasing an additional 13,620,863 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter worth about $76,489,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in Venture Global during the first quarter valued at about $37,798,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $32,099,000. Finally, Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Venture Global during the first quarter worth about $28,673,000.

Venture Global Company Profile

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Featured Articles

