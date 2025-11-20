Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Insider David Todd Stevens Sells 83,500 Shares

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) insider David Todd Stevens sold 83,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $3,280,715.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 529,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,784,410. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Figure Technology Solutions Stock Performance
NASDAQ FIGR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,662. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30.
Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Figure Technology Solutions
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
FIGR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.
View Our Latest Research Report on FIGR
Figure Technology Solutions Company Profile
Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Figure Technology Solutions
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- Datavault AI Just Raised Guidance by 400%—Are You Paying Attention?
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- Peter Thiel Dumps NVIDIA and Slashes Tesla Stake—Is the AI Bubble About to Pop?
- Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) What You Need to Know
- Why Lithium Americas Could Be a 2030 Power Play—Not a 2025 One
Receive News & Ratings for Figure Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Figure Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.