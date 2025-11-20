Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR) Insider David Todd Stevens Sells 83,500 Shares

Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) insider David Todd Stevens sold 83,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total transaction of $3,280,715.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 529,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,784,410. This trade represents a 13.63% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ FIGR traded down $1.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $35.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,156,860 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,349,662. Figure Technology Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.30.

Figure Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:FIGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $156.03 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter worth about $64,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Figure Technology Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Figure Technology Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $73,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $102,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Figure Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000.

FIGR has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Figure Technology Solutions from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 14th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Figure Technology Solutions from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $48.50 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Figure Technology Solutions to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Figure Technology Solutions from $41.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.38.

Figure is building the future of capital markets using blockchain-based technology. Figure’s proprietary technology powers next-generation lending, trading and investing activities in areas such as consumer credit and digital assets. Our application of the blockchain ledger allows us to better serve our end-customers, improve speed and efficiency, and enhance standardization and liquidity.

