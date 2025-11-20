Sanjit Biswas Sells 36,664 Shares of Samsara (NYSE:IOT) Stock

Samsara Inc. (NYSE:IOT – Get Free Report) insider Sanjit Biswas sold 36,664 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $1,324,670.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 171,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,212,625.76. This trade represents a 17.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Tuesday, November 18th, Sanjit Biswas sold 123,336 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $4,501,764.00.

On Wednesday, November 5th, Sanjit Biswas sold 10,937 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.38, for a total transaction of $419,762.06.

On Tuesday, November 4th, Sanjit Biswas sold 149,063 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total transaction of $5,804,513.22.

On Tuesday, October 21st, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.63, for a total transaction of $6,180,800.00.

On Tuesday, October 7th, Sanjit Biswas sold 160,000 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.36, for a total value of $6,137,600.00.

On Wednesday, September 24th, Sanjit Biswas sold 26,590 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total value of $999,784.00.

On Tuesday, September 23rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 133,410 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total value of $5,198,987.70.

On Wednesday, September 3rd, Sanjit Biswas sold 30,145 shares of Samsara stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.57, for a total value of $1,072,257.65.

On Tuesday, September 2nd, Sanjit Biswas sold 129,855 shares of Samsara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.37, for a total value of $4,592,971.35.

NYSE:IOT traded down $1.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $35.08. The stock had a trading volume of 4,076,004 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,874,547. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.23 and a beta of 1.61. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.61 and its 200 day moving average is $39.33. Samsara Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.40 and a fifty-two week high of $61.90.

Samsara ( NYSE:IOT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 4th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Samsara had a negative net margin of 6.16% and a negative return on equity of 7.53%. The company had revenue of $391.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Samsara has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.450-0.470 EPS. Q3 2026 guidance at 0.110-0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Samsara Inc. will post -0.3 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IOT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Samsara by 18.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,803,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,106,012,000 after buying an additional 4,307,755 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Samsara during the 2nd quarter worth about $134,950,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Samsara by 107.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,611,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,244,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910,916 shares during the period. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Samsara by 17.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 19,276,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,808,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Samsara by 363.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,181,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,496,000 after acquiring an additional 2,494,368 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.02% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Samsara from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Samsara from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 8th. Zacks Research lowered Samsara from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 15th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on shares of Samsara in a report on Friday, November 14th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Samsara in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.55.

Samsara Inc provides solutions that connects physical operations data to its connected operations cloud in the United States and internationally. The company's Connected Operations Cloud includes Data Platform, which ingests, aggregates, and enriches data from its IoT devices and has embedded capabilities for AI, workflows and analytics, alerts, API connections, and data security and privacy.

