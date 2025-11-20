Insider Buying: Mexico Fund (NYSE:MXF) Major Shareholder Acquires $905,277.95 in Stock

Mexico Fund, Inc. (The) (NYSE:MXF – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 47,273 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.15 per share, with a total value of $905,277.95. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 1,597,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,595,916.70. The trade was a 3.05% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 13,451 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.94 per share, for a total transaction of $254,761.94.

On Thursday, October 23rd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 506 shares of Mexico Fund stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.64 per share, with a total value of $9,431.84.

Mexico Fund Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MXF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.82. The stock had a trading volume of 82,767 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,377. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.96. Mexico Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $12.99 and a 1-year high of $19.86.

Mexico Fund Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexico Fund

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 22nd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 22nd.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Mexico Fund by 9.3% during the second quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,608,772 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $63,406,000 after acquiring an additional 305,864 shares during the period. SFI Advisors LLC increased its stake in Mexico Fund by 342.4% in the 1st quarter. SFI Advisors LLC now owns 131,807 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after purchasing an additional 102,015 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 62.1% during the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 236,078 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,359,000 after acquiring an additional 90,483 shares during the period. North Ground Capital acquired a new position in Mexico Fund in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $608,000. Finally, Almitas Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mexico Fund by 8.3% in the first quarter. Almitas Capital LLC now owns 344,264 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,899,000 after purchasing an additional 26,418 shares in the last quarter.

Mexico Fund Company Profile

The Mexico Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Impulsora del Fondo México, S.C. It primarily invests in public equity markets of Mexico. The fund seeks to invest its portfolio across diversified sectors. The Mexico Fund, Inc was formed in June 01, 1981 and is domiciled in Maryland, United States.

