Fory Musser Sells 768,762 Shares of Venture Global (NYSE:VG) Stock

Venture Global, Inc. (NYSE:VG – Get Free Report) VP Fory Musser sold 768,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $6,157,783.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Fory Musser also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Venture Global alerts:

On Wednesday, November 19th, Fory Musser sold 188,337 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $1,469,028.60.

On Thursday, November 20th, Fory Musser sold 42,901 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $334,627.80.

On Friday, November 14th, Fory Musser sold 223,702 shares of Venture Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.03, for a total value of $1,796,327.06.

On Monday, November 17th, Fory Musser sold 776,298 shares of Venture Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total value of $6,256,961.88.

Venture Global Trading Down 7.7%

Shares of NYSE:VG traded down $0.60 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.18. The stock had a trading volume of 9,802,956 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,806,592. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.80. Venture Global, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $17.42 billion and a PE ratio of 9.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46.

Venture Global Increases Dividend

Venture Global ( NYSE:VG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Venture Global had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 29.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 259.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Venture Global, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a half year 25 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 19th were paid a dividend of $0.017 per share. This represents a yield of 50.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 19th. This is a boost from Venture Global’s previous half year 25 dividend of $0.02. Venture Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.97%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering upgraded Venture Global to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Venture Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 target price (down from $17.00) on shares of Venture Global in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.64.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on VG

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Venture Global

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VG. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Venture Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Venture Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Venture Global during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in Venture Global by 161.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter.

Venture Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Venture Global has fundamentally reshaped the development and construction of liquefied natural gas production, establishing us as a rapidly growing company delivering critical LNG to the world. Our innovative and disruptive approach, which is both scalable and repeatable, allows us to bring LNG to a global market years faster and at a lower cost.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Venture Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Venture Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.