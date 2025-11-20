Duolingo (NASDAQ:DUOL) Insider Sells $1,727,400.00 in Stock

Duolingo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DUOL – Get Free Report) insider Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.74, for a total value of $1,727,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 72 shares in the company, valued at $12,437.28. This trade represents a 99.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Severin Hacker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 4th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.13, for a total value of $2,631,300.00.

On Monday, October 20th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.72, for a total transaction of $3,147,200.00.

On Monday, October 6th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.63, for a total transaction of $3,216,300.00.

On Friday, September 19th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.94, for a total transaction of $2,889,400.00.

On Friday, September 5th, Severin Hacker sold 10,000 shares of Duolingo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.55, for a total transaction of $2,685,500.00.

Duolingo Price Performance

Duolingo stock traded down $6.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $168.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,294,875. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $282.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $365.05. The company has a market cap of $7.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.83. Duolingo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $166.27 and a fifty-two week high of $544.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Duolingo ( NASDAQ:DUOL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 5th. The company reported $5.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $5.23. The company had revenue of $271.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.14 million. Duolingo had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 40.03%.Duolingo’s revenue was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.49 EPS. Duolingo has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Duolingo, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James Financial restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Duolingo in a report on Tuesday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Duolingo from $465.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Duolingo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $300.00 price target on shares of Duolingo in a report on Thursday, November 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.53.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Duolingo

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duolingo by 90.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duolingo by 277.7% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 29,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,094,000 after acquiring an additional 21,531 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Duolingo during the first quarter worth $484,000. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Duolingo by 3.3% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its stake in Duolingo by 47.6% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. 91.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo, Inc operates as a mobile learning platform in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company offers courses in 40 different languages, including Spanish, English, French, German, Italian, Portuguese, Japanese, and Chinese through its Duolingo app. It also provides a digital English language proficiency assessment exam.

