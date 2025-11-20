Nanoco Group (LON:NANO) Trading Up 4.1% – What’s Next?

Nanoco Group plc (LON:NANO – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 10.35 and last traded at GBX 9.58. Approximately 2,021,134 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 279% from the average daily volume of 533,241 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.20.

Nanoco Group Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 11.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -11.22, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 2.71. The firm has a market cap of £17.41 million, a PE ratio of -6.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Nanoco Group (LON:NANO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 18th. The company reported GBX (1.13) earnings per share for the quarter. Nanoco Group had a positive return on equity of 419.06% and a negative net margin of 15.91%. On average, research analysts forecast that Nanoco Group plc will post 0.3318825 earnings per share for the current year.

About Nanoco Group

Nanoco is a world leader in the development and manufacture of cadmium-free quantum dots and other nanomaterials emanating from our technology platform and validated IP. Our materials have potential application in a huge range of electronic devices including infra-red sensors and displays.

