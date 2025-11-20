Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Shares Down 5.3% – Here’s What Happened

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) fell 5.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $24.18 and last traded at $24.2060. 8,038,981 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 19,149,307 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.56.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on KGC. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Kinross Gold from $28.00 to $29.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Cormark downgraded Kinross Gold from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wall Street Zen lowered Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 8th. Weiss Ratings restated a “buy (a)” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Friday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.69.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kinross Gold

Kinross Gold Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $24.38 and a 200-day moving average of $19.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The mining company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 20.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kinross Gold Corporation will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinross Gold Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This is a boost from Kinross Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KGC. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 2nd quarter worth $389,025,000. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 36.5% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 47,526,913 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $632,797,000 after purchasing an additional 12,705,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 107,960,623 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,682,791,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825,336 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 16,739,969 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $261,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,411,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Kinross Gold by 81.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,073,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $126,191,000 after purchasing an additional 3,617,320 shares during the period. 63.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kinross Gold

(Get Free Report)

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. The company operates the Fort Knox mine and the Manh Choh project in Alaska, as well as the Round Mountain and the Bald Mountain mines in Nevada, the United States; the Paracatu mine in Brazil; the La Coipa and the Lobo-Marte project in Chile; the Tasiast mine in Mauritania; and the Great Bear project in Canada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.