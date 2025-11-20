Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Trading Down 1.8% – What’s Next?

Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $312.09 and last traded at $312.40. 3,714,656 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 5% from the average session volume of 3,918,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $318.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ADBE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 12th. Redburn Partners set a $280.00 price target on shares of Adobe in a report on Monday, September 1st. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Adobe from $470.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Adobe from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Adobe has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $428.96.

Adobe Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $344.71 and a 200-day moving average of $365.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.48.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 11th. The software company reported $5.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.18 by $0.13. Adobe had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 30.01%.The business had revenue of $5.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.65 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. Adobe has set its FY 2025 guidance at 20.800-20.850 EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at 5.350-5.400 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 16.65 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jillian Forusz sold 149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $337.88, for a total transaction of $50,344.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 3,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,157,576.88. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Adobe

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PFG Advisors boosted its position in Adobe by 20.8% during the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,964 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Co. increased its position in Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Lathrop Investment Management Co. now owns 26,544 shares of the software company’s stock worth $10,269,000 after buying an additional 718 shares during the period. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. lifted its stake in Adobe by 2.8% in the second quarter. Mcdaniel Terry & Co. now owns 39,507 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $15,284,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Thornton Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the second quarter valued at $328,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 1st quarter worth about $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.79% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

