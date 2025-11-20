Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Shares Down 14.3% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Bloom Energy Corporation (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) were down 14.3% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $92.36 and last traded at $93.3690. Approximately 20,021,863 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 114% from the average daily volume of 9,346,177 shares. The stock had previously closed at $108.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC upgraded shares of Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Bloom Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 29th. Bank of America increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Friday, October 31st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets set a $136.00 price objective on Bloom Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bloom Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.65.

Bloom Energy Trading Down 14.3%

The firm has a market capitalization of $22.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 583.17, a PEG ratio of 59.15 and a beta of 3.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 4.40. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $55.22.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. Bloom Energy had a return on equity of 8.74% and a net margin of 0.84%.The firm had revenue of $508.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Bloom Energy Corporation will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

In related news, insider Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 36,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $5,169,906.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 225,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,858,809. This represents a 13.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jim H. Snabe sold 20,000 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.04, for a total value of $2,860,800.00. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 341,544 shares of company stock worth $27,784,169. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its holdings in Bloom Energy by 227.6% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 1,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bloom Energy by 2,160.0% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512 shares in the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Bloom Energy by 250.9% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Company Profile

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

Featured Articles

