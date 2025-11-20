Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN) and Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI) Head-To-Head Review

Tristar Wellness Solutions (OTCMKTS:TWSI – Get Free Report) and Solesence (NASDAQ:SLSN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability and valuation.

Volatility & Risk

Tristar Wellness Solutions has a beta of 12.87, indicating that its share price is 1,187% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Solesence has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

70.2% of Solesence shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.8% of Solesence shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tristar Wellness Solutions 0 0 0 0 0.00 Solesence 1 0 0 0 1.00

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Tristar Wellness Solutions and Solesence”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Solesence $62.15 million 2.34 $4.24 million $0.01 206.00

Solesence has higher revenue and earnings than Tristar Wellness Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Tristar Wellness Solutions and Solesence’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tristar Wellness Solutions N/A N/A N/A Solesence 8.13% 32.99% 9.74%

Summary

Solesence beats Tristar Wellness Solutions on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tristar Wellness Solutions

TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. develops, markets, and sells wound care products. The company also offers skincare and other products under the Beaute de Maman name for pregnant and nursing women; bleeding and wound management products for surgical, health care, consumer, and military markets; and develops and markets Delivery Devise with Invertible Diaphragm, which is a medical applicator for delivering medicants and internal devices within the body without producing injury or damage. In addition, it develops over-the-counter itch suppression products; and develops, manufactures, and markets wound care and infection control medical devices. The company was formerly known as BioPack Environmental Solutions, Inc. and changed its name to TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. in January 2013. TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Portland, Oregon. On January 15, 2016, TriStar Wellness Solutions, Inc. filed a voluntary petition for liquidation under Chapter 7 in the US Bankruptcy Court for the District of Oregon.

About Solesence

Nanophase Technologies Corporation provides engineered materials, formulation development, and commercial manufacturing with an integrated family of technologies in the United States. It offers surface engineered zinc oxide and titanium dioxide for sunscreens and personal care products; fully formulated cosmetics, sun care, and skin care under the Solésence brand name; and advanced materials products, such as architectural coatings, industrial coatings, abrasion-resistant additives, plastics additives, medical diagnostics, and various surface finishing technologies applications. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Romeoville, Illinois.

