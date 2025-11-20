Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) and Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Head to Head Comparison

Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Free Report) and Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Free Report) are both large-cap business services companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Experian and Verisk Analytics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Get Experian alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Experian 0 1 0 0 2.00 Verisk Analytics 3 7 7 1 2.33

Verisk Analytics has a consensus price target of $282.14, suggesting a potential upside of 27.16%. Given Verisk Analytics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Verisk Analytics is more favorable than Experian.

Risk and Volatility

Profitability

Experian has a beta of 1.26, indicating that its share price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Verisk Analytics has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Experian and Verisk Analytics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Experian N/A N/A N/A Verisk Analytics 30.42% 425.42% 19.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Experian and Verisk Analytics”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Experian $7.52 billion 5.08 $1.17 billion N/A N/A Verisk Analytics $3.03 billion 10.21 $958.20 million $6.56 33.82

Experian has higher revenue and earnings than Verisk Analytics.

Dividends

Experian pays an annual dividend of $0.81 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Verisk Analytics pays an annual dividend of $1.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. Verisk Analytics pays out 27.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Verisk Analytics has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Experian shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Experian shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Verisk Analytics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Verisk Analytics beats Experian on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Experian

(Get Free Report)

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. The company collects, sorts, aggregates, and transforms data from various sources to provide a range of data-driven services. It also owns, create, and develops analytics, predictive tools, sophisticated software, and platforms; credit risk, fraud prevention, identity management, customer service and engagement, account processing, and account management services; data analysis, and research and development services. In addition, the company provides credit education, free access to Experian credit reports and scores, and online educational tools. It serves its customers in financial service, direct-to-consumer, health, retail, automotive, software and professional services, telecoms and utility, insurance, media and technology, and other industries, as well as government and public sectors. The company was formerly known as Experian Group Limited and changed its name to Experian plc in July 2008. Experian plc was founded in 1826 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Verisk Analytics

(Get Free Report)

Verisk Analytics, Inc. provides data analytics and technology solutions to the insurance markets in the United States and internationally. It offers policy language, prospective loss costs, policy writing and rating rules, and various underwriting solutions for risk selection and segmentation, pricing, and workflow optimization; property- and auto- specific rating and underwriting information solutions that allows clients to understand, quantify, underwrite, mitigate, and avoid potential loss for risks; catastrophe modeling solutions, which enables companies to identify, quantify, and plan for the financial consequences of catastrophes for use by insurers, reinsurers, intermediaries, financial institutions, and governments. The company also provides life insurance solutions for transforming current workflows in life insurance underwriting, claim insights, policy administration, unclaimed property/equity, compliance and fraud detection, and actuarial and portfolio modeling; Marketing Solutions, such as compliant, real-time decisioning, profitability, and risk assessment for inbound consumer interactions; and international underwriting and claims solutions. In addition, it offers claims insurance solutions, which provides analytics in fraud detection, compliance reporting, subrogation liability assessment, litigation, and repair cost estimation and valuation solutions; and casualty solutions, such as compliance, casualty claims decision support, and workflow automation solutions. Further, the company supplies software to the specialty insurance market. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Experian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Experian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.