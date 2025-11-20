QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Trading Down 3.9% – What’s Next?

QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) shares were down 3.9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $158.85 and last traded at $159.59. Approximately 11,713,271 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 8,788,118 shares. The stock had previously closed at $166.11.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on QUALCOMM from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 28th. Arete Research set a $200.00 target price on QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, August 26th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, QUALCOMM has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.38.

The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.92 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.26.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 5th. The wireless technology company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 40.35% and a net margin of 26.77%.The firm had revenue of $11.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. QUALCOMM has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.300-3.500 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 4th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.2%. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.80%.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.56, for a total transaction of $24,834,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 149,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,718,770.24. This represents a 50.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Heather S. Ace sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.87, for a total value of $276,592.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 19,593 shares in the company, valued at $3,387,041.91. The trade was a 7.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 167,514 shares of company stock worth $27,735,930 over the last ninety days. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 72.2% during the third quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 155 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Cloud Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 122.4% in the 1st quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 169 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Harbor Asset Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

