AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Down 12.6% – Time to Sell?

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) traded down 12.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $50.30 and last traded at $50.70. 13,018,935 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 12,090,564 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.01.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Research lowered AST SpaceMobile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 21st. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a report on Tuesday, August 12th. William Blair began coverage on shares of AST SpaceMobile in a research report on Thursday, August 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group lowered shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $62.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of AST SpaceMobile from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, October 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $45.27.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 9.56 and a quick ratio of 9.48. The stock has a market cap of $18.18 billion, a PE ratio of -40.89 and a beta of 2.46.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $14.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.04 million. AST SpaceMobile had a negative net margin of 1,639.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1236.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($1.10) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AST SpaceMobile news, CFO Andrew Martin Johnson sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.48, for a total transaction of $1,049,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 397,485 shares in the company, valued at $20,860,012.80. This represents a 4.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CTO Huiwen Yao sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $1,623,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 4,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,755. This represents a 89.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASTS. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in AST SpaceMobile by 46.4% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 4,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 22.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Stance Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,703,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of AST SpaceMobile by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 91,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,473,000 after acquiring an additional 11,858 shares in the last quarter. 60.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

