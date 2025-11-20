Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) Trading Down 10.9% – What’s Next?

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 10.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $199.60 and last traded at $201.37. 46,903,820 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 98% from the average session volume of 23,684,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $225.92.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on MU shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $195.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 20th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Micron Technology from $165.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 24th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Micron Technology from a “strong sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.64.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Micron Technology

Micron Technology Trading Down 10.9%

The stock has a market capitalization of $226.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $199.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, September 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The company had revenue of $11.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 46.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Micron Technology has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.600-3.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 3rd were paid a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is presently 6.06%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 126,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.31, for a total transaction of $28,389,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 219,693 shares in the company, valued at $49,499,029.83. This represents a 36.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 82,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total value of $18,270,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 154,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,345,047.45. This represents a 34.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 409,756 shares of company stock worth $85,308,033 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Micron Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. REAP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Micron Technology in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 225.0% during the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 221 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Howard Hughes Medical Institute acquired a new stake in Micron Technology during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC grew its position in Micron Technology by 13,250.0% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 267 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

About Micron Technology

(Get Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.