Oklo (NYSE:OKLO) Trading Down 14.5% – Time to Sell?

Shares of Oklo Inc. (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) fell 14.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $87.75 and last traded at $87.96. 19,821,743 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 7% from the average session volume of 18,505,830 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.86.

OKLO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Oklo to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Oklo in a research note on Thursday, October 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target for the company. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Oklo in a report on Wednesday, November 12th. BNP Paribas Exane started coverage on shares of Oklo in a research report on Friday, July 25th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Oklo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, seven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.29.

Oklo Trading Down 14.5%

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $124.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -162.89 and a beta of 0.70.

Oklo (NYSE:OKLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.07). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Oklo Inc. will post -8.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Richard Craig Bealmear sold 7,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $773,175.68. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,913 shares in the company, valued at $12,366,854.72. This trade represents a 5.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Carroll Murphy Goodwin sold 41,387 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total value of $2,900,814.83. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 491,387 shares of company stock worth $52,698,580 over the last three months. 18.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OKLO. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in Oklo by 71.8% during the 3rd quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 7,102,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,822,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,981 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 33.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,593,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,294,179,000 after buying an additional 2,901,909 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Oklo by 454.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,743,000 after buying an additional 1,752,946 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Oklo by 195.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,248,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,906,000 after buying an additional 1,488,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Oklo by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,474,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,316,867 shares during the period. 85.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oklo Inc designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

