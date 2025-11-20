Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR) Trading Down 5.8% – Should You Sell?

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $154.40 and last traded at $155.75. 77,094,472 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 6% from the average session volume of 82,452,648 shares. The stock had previously closed at $165.42.

Several research firms recently commented on PLTR. HSBC upped their target price on shares of Palantir Technologies from $181.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 8th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 4th. Finally, CICC Research boosted their price target on Palantir Technologies from $128.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $172.28.

The firm has a market capitalization of $371.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 370.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.65.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Palantir Technologies had a net margin of 28.11% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.10 earnings per share. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 81,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.47, for a total value of $12,512,070.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 431,169 shares in the company, valued at $66,602,675.43. This represents a 15.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Shyam Sankar sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.55, for a total value of $4,786,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 702,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $112,129,506.30. This represents a 4.09% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 180,651 shares of company stock worth $28,679,304 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Palantir Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,886,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,017,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,168,604 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 7.2% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,258,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,471,648,000 after purchasing an additional 6,777,771 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth $3,307,457,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 5.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 21,798,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,976,534,000 after buying an additional 1,213,529 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 3.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,088,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,957,000 after buying an additional 769,238 shares during the last quarter. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

