USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR) Stock Price Down 14.7% – Should You Sell?

USA Rare Earth Inc. (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 14.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.19 and last traded at $12.20. 14,119,321 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 155% from the average session volume of 5,544,375 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.30.

USAR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of USA Rare Earth in a report on Wednesday. William Blair started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research report on Monday, October 20th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Roth Capital set a $40.00 price target on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, October 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of USA Rare Earth in a research note on Friday, August 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of USA Rare Earth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.46 and a beta of 0.77.

USA Rare Earth (NASDAQ:USAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.19).

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USAR. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of USA Rare Earth by 44.0% in the third quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 12,799,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,034,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909,455 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in USA Rare Earth in the 3rd quarter valued at $13,554,000. Newtyn Management LLC acquired a new position in USA Rare Earth in the 1st quarter valued at $4,114,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in USA Rare Earth by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 653,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 627,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in USA Rare Earth during the 3rd quarter worth $7,966,000.

USA Rare Earth, Inc is domestic supplier of rare earth magnets and heavy rare earth elements. It is developing a vertically integrated, domestic supply chain for rare earth element magnet production, with a facility in Stillwater, Oklahoma, and mining rights to the Round Top heavy rare earth and critical minerals deposit in West Texas.

