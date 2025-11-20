Grid Metals (CVE:GRDM) Trading 20.7% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Grid Metals Corp. (CVE:GRDM – Get Free Report) shot up 20.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.19 and last traded at C$0.18. 879,200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 403% from the average session volume of 174,835 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.15.

Grid Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of C$35.77 million, a PE ratio of -17.50 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 6.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.08.

About Grid Metals

Grid Metals Corp. engages in the exploring and developing base and precious metal mineral properties in Canada. It explores for nickel, copper, cobalt, lithium, and platinum group metals. The company primarily focuses on the East Bull Lake Palladium property that consists of unpatented mining claims located in Ontario.

