Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates for Fortis (FTS)

11/5/2025 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$77.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/5/2025 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

11/5/2025 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$74.00 to C$75.00.

11/5/2025 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank Of Canada from C$72.00 to C$79.00.

10/24/2025 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James Financial, Inc. from C$72.00 to C$75.50. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/22/2025 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Desjardins from C$76.00 to C$79.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/21/2025 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$72.00 to C$74.00.

10/6/2025 – Fortis had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$70.00 to C$73.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

Fortis Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, December 1st will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 17th. Fortis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.21%.

Fortis owns and operates 10 utility transmission and distribution assets in Canada and the United States, serving more than 3.4 million electricity and gas customers. The company has smaller stakes in electricity generation and several Caribbean utilities. ITC operates electric transmission in seven U.S.

