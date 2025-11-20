Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.026 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.8%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.
Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Up 0.3%
Shares of PPT traded up $0.01 on Thursday, hitting $3.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 182,910 shares, compared to its average volume of 196,261. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $3.40 and a fifty-two week high of $3.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.66.
About Putnam Premier Income Trust
