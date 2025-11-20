Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Plans Dividend of $0.16 (NASDAQ:QQQY)

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, November 19th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.1612 per share on Friday, November 21st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Trading Down 2.5%

Shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock traded down $0.59 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $23.48. The company had a trading volume of 158,086 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,669. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.50. Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF has a twelve month low of $22.70 and a twelve month high of $33.58.

Get Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF stock. ORG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF (NASDAQ:QQQY – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Company Profile

The Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options Income ETF Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Option Income ETF (QQQY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide monthly income by actively placing bullish bets on the Nasdaq-100 Index through a 0DTE put option writing strategy.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Defiance Nasdaq 100 Enhanced Options & 0DTE Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.