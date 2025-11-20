Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO) to Issue $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:GDO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be given a dividend of 0.122 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Stock Down 2.2%

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.44. The company had a trading volume of 19,704 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,890. Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund has a one year low of $10.29 and a one year high of $12.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72.

Institutional Trading of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the first quarter valued at about $143,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund in the third quarter valued at about $177,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 54.1% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 28,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 9,957 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its position in Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund by 2.8% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period.

About Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund

Western Asset Global Corporate Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

