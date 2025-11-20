Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03 (NYSE:MHF)

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:MHF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 20th.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Stock Performance

Shares of MHF traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.89. 116,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,350. Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund has a 1 year low of $6.61 and a 1 year high of $7.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.15 and its 200-day moving average is $7.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 68.8% during the third quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,720 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund by 113.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 7,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund in the second quarter worth $92,000.

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Western Asset Municipal High Income Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in intermediate and long-term municipal debt securities issued by state and local governments including U.S.

