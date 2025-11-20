Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Putnam Mun Oppo (NYSE:PMO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.0393 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, January 30th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 23rd.

Putnam Mun Oppo Price Performance

Putnam Mun Oppo stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 136,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,736. Putnam Mun Oppo has a 1-year low of $9.34 and a 1-year high of $10.90. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Putnam Mun Oppo

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Mun Oppo by 18.8% during the second quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 74,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 3,101 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,127,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Putnam Mun Oppo during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 20.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Putnam Mun Oppo

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in fixed income markets of United States. The fund invests in companies operating across healthcare, utilities, transportation, water and sewer, and housing sectors.

Featured Stories

