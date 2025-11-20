Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWGGet Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2%

BWG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 81,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Featured Stories

Dividend History for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:BWG)

