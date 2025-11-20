Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG) Plans $0.08 Monthly Dividend

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc. (NYSE:BWG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, November 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share on Friday, February 27th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.7%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 20th.

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Stock Down 1.2%

BWG stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.19. 81,407 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 83,009. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $8.44. Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $8.94.

Get Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

About Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Brandywine Global Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund employs fundamental analysis to create its portfolio.

Receive News & Ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legg Mason BW Global Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.