Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC) Issues FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.000-2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.170. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock traded down $1.21 on Thursday, hitting $30.15. 358,537 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 214,355. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $36.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $691.92 million, a PE ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 1.57. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a one year low of $29.98 and a one year high of $61.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.09. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage had a return on equity of 23.47% and a net margin of 3.31%. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.000-2.15 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NGVC. Wall Street Zen upgraded Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 25th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. Finally, Northcoast Research set a $54.00 target price on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 164.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 48,702 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,958,000 after buying an additional 30,271 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 4.4% in the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 58.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 257,564 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,354,000 after acquiring an additional 95,434 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 53.9% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 19,051 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 78.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,695 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $891,000 after acquiring an additional 9,974 shares during the period. 31.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Company Profile

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails natural and organic groceries, and dietary supplements in the United States. The company’s stores offer natural and organic grocery products, such as organic produce; private label repackaged bulk products, including dried fruits, nuts, grains, granolas, teas, herbs, and spices, as well as peanut and almond butters; private label products comprising grocery staples, household products, bulk foods, and vitamins and dietary supplements, as well as organic eggs, organic flavored coffee, and organic mustard; dry, frozen, and canned groceries; meat and seafood products; dairy products, dairy substitutes, and eggs; prepared foods; bread and baked products; beverages; and beer, wine, and hard cider products.

