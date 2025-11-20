Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) Trading Down 13.1% – Here’s Why

Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) traded down 13.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $234.00 and last traded at $233.6660. 6,472,973 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 115% from the average session volume of 3,009,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $268.92.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LITE. KGI Securities began coverage on Lumentum in a research report on Monday, August 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lumentum from $145.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 16th. Wolfe Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a research note on Wednesday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “cautious” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Wednesday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Lumentum from $78.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lumentum has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $196.88.

The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $186.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.37. The firm has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 156.54 and a beta of 1.48.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.07. Lumentum had a return on equity of 4.62% and a net margin of 6.11%.The firm had revenue of $533.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.10 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 58.4% on a year-over-year basis. Lumentum has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.300-1.500 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Isaac Hosojiro Harris sold 7,200 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.32, for a total value of $1,751,904.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 9,764 shares in the company, valued at $2,375,776.48. This trade represents a 42.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Yuen Wupen sold 3,282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $391,378.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 104,554 shares in the company, valued at $12,468,064.50. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,965 shares of company stock worth $7,810,818. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Lumentum by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 15,559 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,532,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Lumentum by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 920 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its position in Lumentum by 27.0% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 452 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 0.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,500 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in Lumentum by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS now owns 15,171 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,468,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

