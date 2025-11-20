2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITX – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $29.04 and last traded at $29.41, with a volume of 20389054 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.55.

2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $50.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BITX. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the second quarter worth $78,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 8,916.8% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 12,751 shares during the period. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC raised its position in 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 40,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter.

About 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF

The 2x Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BITX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P CME Bitcoin Futures Daily Roll index. The fund aims to provide 2x the daily price movements of an index based on rolling front-month CME bitcoin futures. BITX was launched on Jun 27, 2023 and is managed by Volatility Shares.

