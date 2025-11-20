i-80 Gold (NYSE:IAUX) Trading Down 9.7% – Time to Sell?

i-80 Gold Corp. (NYSE:IAUX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.9810 and last traded at $0.9750. 5,443,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 8% from the average session volume of 5,905,452 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

i-80 Gold Trading Down 9.6%

The stock has a market cap of $781.16 million, a P/E ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

Institutional Trading of i-80 Gold

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in i-80 Gold by 6.4% during the third quarter. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC now owns 198,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 12,000 shares in the last quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in i-80 Gold by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 31,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of i-80 Gold by 48.5% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 53,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 17,533 shares in the last quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of i-80 Gold by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC now owns 83,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 18,000 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in i-80 Gold by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 393,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 21,182 shares during the last quarter. 61.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

i-80 Gold Company Profile

i-80 Gold Corp. is a mining company, engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and silver mineral deposits principally in the United States. i-80 Gold Corp. is based in Reno, Nevada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.