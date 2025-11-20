McBride (LON:MCB) Trading Up 14.8% – Here’s Why

McBride plc (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) shares were up 14.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 134.20 and last traded at GBX 127. Approximately 1,641,562 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 304% from the average daily volume of 405,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 110.60.

Separately, Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 190 price target on shares of McBride in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, McBride presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 190.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 118.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 131.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.08. The stock has a market cap of £222.52 million, a PE ratio of 6.83, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.17.

McBride (LON:MCB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 17th. The company reported GBX 22.10 earnings per share for the quarter. McBride had a return on equity of 62.24% and a net margin of 3.56%. Equities analysts forecast that McBride plc will post 19.2307692 earnings per share for the current year.

About McBride

With trading roots dating back to 1927, McBride boasts a strong heritage. As the leading European manufacturer and supplier of private label and contract manufactured products for the domestic household and professional cleaning and hygiene markets, McBride offers end?to?end development and manufacturing capabilities to a wide range of customers in Europe and Asia Pacific.

